Iran FM spokesman condemns US congressional resolution on Hong Kong

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has rejected a resolution adopted by the US Congress on Hong Kong, condemning interference in the internal affairs of the other countries.

In comments in response to a cheeky resolution that the US Congress has passed on Hong Kong, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “This was not the first move by the US’ regime and its Congress in such cases. The Islamic Republic of Iran deems such measures as a clear example of interference in the internal affairs of the other countries and condemns it.”

“The international law strongly prohibits meddling in the internal affairs of countries. Sadly, the repetition of such conduct by the US regime has turned into an instrument for destabilizing other countries,” Mousavi added.

“The right to protest is a right of citizens that could be exercised without any foreign meddling and within the framework of law and public order,” the spokesperson noted.

This is the second time that the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns US intervention in the internal affairs of China as the protests in Hong Kong continue.

In a statement on Friday July 13, the FM spokesman expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full support for One-China Principle and condemned the 'nonconstructive intervention' of the United States and Britain in China’s internal affairs and their ‘provocative actions’ in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

MFA/PR