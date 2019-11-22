Iran’s foreign policy, ‘active, balanced’ in past two decades

He rejected some claims on the issue that the foreign policy of the country has less concentrated on the African and Latin American countries in the development of cooperation and added, “the foreign policy of the country in the past two decades has been active and balanced in a way that we have tried to maintain and preserve this balance geographically.”

He pointed to the visits made by President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to various countries and added, “with a glance at the number of visits made by Iranian president and foreign minister to different parts in the world, you can see a balance in this respect.”

Sometimes, some issues are prioritized which do not mean that other regions have been ignored, he said, adding, “however, some issues such as tensions in the region and/or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are prioritized in diplomatic activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Since Iran is located in the Middle East region, spread of peace, security, stability and progress of the region is of paramount importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mousavi highlighted.

Iran neighbors 15 regional countries and the country’s approach to the neighboring countries is ‘strategic’, he stressed.

“We have declared our priority to the regional countries and in general, our foreign policy is a balanced policy, ranging from western, northern to southern parts of the world,” Mousavi added.

MNA/IRN83564459