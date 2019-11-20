Iran foreign ministry summons Swiss envoy

The US is recognized as the main culprit for supporting anti-revolutionary forces and disturbers who sparked off the recent unrest across the country.

US officials have issued some messages addressing the Iranian nation while the US President Donald Trump has taken numerous actions against the Iranian people.

Based on a decision made by the Judiciary, Legislative and Administrative branches, the Iranian government implemented a new gasoline rationing and price revision plan .

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Following the decision, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protesters that turned violent in some cases.

President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government's move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

