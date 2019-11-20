VIDEO: Anti-revolutionary forces confess playing role in recent unrest in Iran

“When we asked the international body and the US government to levy draconian sanctions against the Islamic Republic, our main target was to make the Iranian nation take to the streets in protest [due tough economic conditions] i.e. by the formulated strategies put into practice in the past two years, in particular from the time a government was selected in the US which was ready to accompany us… I was among the 30 signatories of the letter to Trump, asking him to impose sanctions on Iran; a part of this strategy besides organizing rioters in Iran, was encouraging western government, especially the US government, to put pressure on the Islamic Republic. These policies were complimentary ones and we are witnessing them bearing fruit, today,” Etemadi who is the spokesman of Iranian Liberal Students and Graduates (ILSG) said.

“We were totally sure that external and international pressure on the Islamic Republic will have it make decisions that will lead into a similar situation [to the ongoing one]. The Islamic Republic was obliged to increase the gasoline prices. Of course, we were not informed of its exact date but we were sure that under such difficult conditions, including financial and banking crisis, a situation like this would be imminent. Therefore, I can say that, about this specific issue, we were expecting such a circumstance to come up.”

MNA/