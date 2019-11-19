Army vows to protect country’s independence against enemies’ conspiracies

In the statement on Tuesday, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran praised the unparalleled resistance of the noble Iranian people against the cruel US sanctions.

The statement further condemned the enemies’ desperate attempts during the recent riots and protests which erupted in the country against the 50% rise in gasoline prices.

The Army’s statement further expresses gratitude to the efforts of the people, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as well as the security apparatuses to thwart the enemies plots during the recent unrest, vowing that defending the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and the Islamic Establishment is an inevitable principle for every Iranian.

In the end, the Army recounts that in defense of the noble Iranian nation and the achievements of the Islamic Establishment it is ready to resolutely stand up to any aggression by the enemies with all might.

