Iran’s 2020 Budget Bill to be submitted to Parl. on Dec. 6: Nobakht

It is tried to submit the 2020 Budget Bill to the Parliament like the previous years, Nobakht added.

According to the law, the report on the budget of state-owned companies was submitted to the Parliament on Nov. 5.

In response to the question on “how many crude oil barrels will be exported from the country according to 2020 Budget Bill and/or whether $14 billion worth of budget will be considered again for importing basic commodities into the country”, he stated, “these issues have yet to be finalized and will be reported if they are finalized.”

