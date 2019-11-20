  1. Politics
20 November 2019 - 13:41

Iran’s 2020 Budget Bill to be submitted to Parl. on Dec. 6: Nobakht

Iran’s 2020 Budget Bill to be submitted to Parl. on Dec. 6: Nobakht

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – The Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said that the Budget Bill for the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2020) will be submitted to the Parliament (Majlis) on Dec. 6

It is tried to submit the 2020 Budget Bill to the Parliament like the previous years, Nobakht added.

According to the law, the report on the budget of state-owned companies was submitted to the Parliament on Nov. 5.

In response to the question on “how many crude oil barrels will be exported from the country according to 2020 Budget Bill and/or whether $14 billion worth of budget will be considered again for importing basic commodities into the country”, he stated, “these issues have yet to be finalized and will be reported if they are finalized.”

MA/4776648

News Code 152493

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News