Basic goods imports still on official exchange rate for next year

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said the draft of the country’s budget for the next fiscal year was submitted to the government on Sunday.

He dismissed rumors that the government was going to increase the exchange rate of 42000 rials to $1 by unifying the official and the free market rates in the next year’s budget, adding “Mr. President has ordered that all basic and staple goods for the next year be imported with the official exchange rate of 42000 rials.”

He then stressed that the country is in good conditions regarding its foreign exchange reserves.

