  1. Politics
24 November 2019 - 12:15

Nobakht:

Basic goods imports still on official exchange rate for next year

Basic goods imports still on official exchange rate for next year

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Head of Plan and Budget Organization of Iran said Sunday that the country’s budget for the next fiscal year still defines the official exchange rate of 4200 tomans to $1 for the import of basic and staple goods.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said the draft of the country’s budget for the next fiscal year was submitted to the government on Sunday.

He dismissed rumors that the government was going to increase the exchange rate of 42000 rials to $1 by unifying the official and the free market rates in the next year’s budget, adding “Mr. President has ordered that all basic and staple goods for the next year be imported with the official exchange rate of 42000 rials.”

He then stressed that the country is in good conditions regarding its foreign exchange reserves.

MNA/FNA13980903000120

News Code 152611

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News