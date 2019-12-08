  1. Politics
8 December 2019 - 08:47

Rouhani in the Parliament to submit next year’s budget bill

Rouhani in the Parliament to submit next year’s budget bill

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The open session of the Parliament began with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in attendance who has come to submit next year’s budget bill of the country.

He will address the lawmakers and explain aspects of this bill before officially handing it over to the Parliament Speaker.

President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud VaeziOil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri and Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakht also accompany Rouhani in today’s open session of the Parliament.

Nobakht said in early October that “we can say next year's budget does not rely on oil revenues and we will not spend even one Rial of oil income on the current operating budget neither on the expenditures. Oil revenues will only be consumed on purchasing capital assets and funding development projects.”

MNA/IRN 83583724

News Code 153142

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News