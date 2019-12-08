Rouhani in the Parliament to submit next year’s budget bill

He will address the lawmakers and explain aspects of this bill before officially handing it over to the Parliament Speaker.

President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri and Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakht also accompany Rouhani in today’s open session of the Parliament.

Nobakht said in early October that “we can say next year's budget does not rely on oil revenues and we will not spend even one Rial of oil income on the current operating budget neither on the expenditures. Oil revenues will only be consumed on purchasing capital assets and funding development projects.”

