US to pay a heavy price : Brig. Gen. Ashtari

Hard revenge awaits US terrorist forces.

He made the remarks late on Tue. in a local ceremony and said, “by the grace of God and demand of all freedom-seekers in the world, US government will pay a heavy price.”

He pointed to the salient measures taken by Gen. Soleimani for the spread of peace and security in the region and added, “martyr Gen. Soleimani was a brave, powerful, strategist, unmatched, unique and sympathetic commander to the people, Establishment and families of martyrs.”

The United States claims to fight against terrorism, he said and added, “US government is a terrorist-rearing country and with the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, the United States once again showed that it has a terrorist nature.”

IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated by US forces in Iraq International Airport on Fri.

