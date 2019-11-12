Iran add two silvers to medal tally at World Para Atheltics C’ships

Mohammadyari earned a silver at the Men's Discus Throw F 56 with a 43.51 throw.

Brazilian thrower Claudiney Batista won the gold medal with 45.92 and Yogesh Kathuniya from India seized a bronze with a throw of 42.05m.

Motandhian also won a silver in the women’s javelin F56 with a throw of 22.67m. Rio 2016 Paralympic champion Diana Dadtzite from Latvia seized the gold with 25.54m and Brazilian Raissa Rocha claimed a bronze with 22.28m.

Iran’s Mahdi Olad (Men’s Shot Put F11 - Gold), Alireza Mokhtari (Men's Shot Put F53 – Silver), Mehran Nekouei Majd (Men's Shot Put F34 – Silver), Sajad Mohammadian (Men’s Shot Put F42 – Bronze) had won medals for Iran.

The event has brought more than 1,400 athletes from 120 nations together from Nov. 7 to 15.

MNA/TT