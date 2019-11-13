Iran’s Amiri wins gold at World Para Atheltics C’ships

He finished in first place at the Men’s Javelin Throw F54 with a throw of 29.77 meters, one centimeter ahead of Greek athlete Manolis Stefanoudakis.

The bronze medal went to Russian thrower Aleksei Kuznetsov with 29.68 meters.

Iran’s Mahdi Olad (Men’s Shot Put F11 - Gold), Alireza Mokhtari (Men's Shot Put F53 – Silver), Mehran Nekouei Majd (Men's Shot Put F34 – Silver), Sajad Mohammadian (Men’s Shot Put F42 – Bronze), Ali Mohammadyari (Men's Discus Throw F 56 – Silver), Hashemiyeh Motaghian (Women’s Javelin F56- Silver) had won medals for Iran.

The event has brought more than 1,400 athletes from 120 nations together from Nov. 7 to 15.

MNA/TT