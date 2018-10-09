Iran gets 3 more gold, takes tally to 49 at Asian Para Games

Farzad Sepahvand won the gold for Iran at the men's discus throw F43/44/62/64 with a throw of 54.61m. India’s Kumar Surendran Pillai Aneesh gained the silver with 45.41m and his countryman Pradeep claimed the bronze with 46.64m.

In men's discus throw F51/52/53, all medals were bagged by Iranians. Hossein Khorsand Amiri seized ranked first with 19.69m. Asadollah Azimi and Alireza Mokhtari Hemami stood next with 23.74m and 23.42m respectively.

And Batoul Jahangiri won the gold medal of the women's shot put F33, throwing 5.61m and breaking the Asian record. Qatar’s Sara Masoud won the silver with 5.45m and Emirati Sara Al Senaani received the bronze with 5.28m.

At the end of the third day of the event, Iran, with 49 medals, is still placed fifth in the medals table after China, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

MAH