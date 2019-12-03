NATO at zero point!

The reality is that the crises facing the United States and NATO members will not end soon. At least until the arrival of Trump at the White House, these concerns will remain. On the other hand, the foreseeable future of the president of the United States will face Western actors with serious dilemmas.

US President Donald Trump continues to insist on increasing NATO defense spending. On the other hand, French President Emanuel Macron's recent remarks about NATO's brain death show that some European NATO members are also aware of the White House's negative approach to the North Atlantic Treaty.

Relations between Russia and NATO are now in the worst condition after the Cold War. "Mikhail Gorbachev", the last Soviet President, had warned about the re-start of Cold War between the White House and the Kremlin before. But now Russian officials believe that the constant and extensive conflicts between Moscow and the West lead them too much more complicated conditions than that of the Cold Wartime.

The recent NATO summit in London will not only bring the North Atlantic Treaty Organization closer together, but it will also strengthen the existing crises between the US and Europe.

Finally that One of the issues that has led to the frustration of European citizens from this collection is the European Union's dependence on the United States. While US former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Trump have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the existence of the European Union and the Eurozone, Europe has not taken any steps towards independence from the United States. European officials have made mistakes in their calculations and attitudes toward the US government. This big mistake could lead to the loss of the European Union and the Eurozone. Undoubtedly, people like the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron once realized their mistake will be too late. Can European authorities be able to understand this real danger?

MNA/TT