Iran will not stand interference in its internal affairs

"Neither the Iranian government nor its judiciary system is operating under others' advises," he added.

"Iran cannot tolerate any interference in its internal affairs," he warned.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Emanuel Macron said, "On this International Human Rights Day, I think of Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, our compatriots detained in Iran, and their families. Their imprisonment is intolerable. They must be released without delay. I told President Rouhani, I repeat it here."

MNA/4795516