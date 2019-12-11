  1. Politics
11 December 2019 - 18:37

FM spox to France:

Iran will not stand interference in its internal affairs

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – In a tweet on Wednesday, the Spokesperson of Iran foreign ministry reacted to the latest tweet of the French President and wrote: "The French need not to forget that Iran is an independent sovereignty."

"Neither the Iranian government nor its judiciary system is operating under others' advises," he added.

"Iran cannot tolerate any interference in its internal affairs," he warned.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Emanuel Macron said, "On this International Human Rights Day, I think of Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, our compatriots detained in Iran, and their families. Their imprisonment is intolerable. They must be released without delay. I told President Rouhani, I repeat it here."

