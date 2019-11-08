China says Iran must benefit from economic interests of JCPOA

In a reaction to Iran’s 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments, he said, “balance should be established between interests and obligations in JCPOA. As Iran lives up to its commitments under JCPOA, it [Iran] must benefit from interests of the deal.”

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Fri. and said, “we believe that US unilateral withdrawal from 2015 Iran nuclear deal and its policy of exerting maximum pressure on Iran is the main cause of worsening situation in the Persian Gulf region.”

Returning Iran’s nuclear issue to JCPOA immediately is the first step for defusing tension in the Persian Gulf, special envoy of People’s Republic of China for the Middle East stated.

Zhai Jun pointed to the three proposals raised by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for defusing tension in the Persian Gulf and emphasized, “China believes that the following three solutions can help restore peace and security in the Middle East region: returning Iran to JCPOA immediately for solving the country’s nuclear standoff, paving suitable way for holding talks among Persian Gulf littoral states and a positive and constructive role of extra-regional countries in this regard.”

