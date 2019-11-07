Legal rights, interests of Iranian people ‘nonnegotiable’

If the United States and Europe continue the current process with the hope of Iran’s withdrawal from nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they will have no achievement but regret, he emphasized.

He made the remarks on Thu. in a local ceremony held in the shrine city of Mashhad and reiterated, “legal rights and interests of Iranian people are not negotiable.”

Trust between establishment and people is prerequisite to the stability of national security, he said, adding, “the Judiciary branch has an important and unique role in establishing and strengthening the trust significantly.”

With maintaining the principles of dynamism, accuracy and precision, General Inspection Organization of Iran and Administrative Court of Justice can guarantee the civil rights as one of the necessities for boosting social trust, Shamkhani added.

He pointed to the synergy and network approach in rendering quality services to people as key to success of responsible organizations in the country and added. “at the condition that supporting domestic production and entrepreneurs is the main priority in the country, the Judiciary branch can play a leading and crucial role in materializing executive programs of the country.”

Elsewhere referring to recent developments in Iraq, he said the US scenario for the country will fail

MA/FNA13980816000337