4th JCPOA step necessary amid Europe’s failure to abide by commitments

Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei told Mehr correspondent that the European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have proven that they side with Washington and are unable to decide on the issue on their own.

Rezaei added that it is clear now that the Europeans countries are not going to take any steps with regard to implementing the JCPOA and secure Iran’s interests in the deal, “therefore we had to take the 4th step back from the JCPOA commitments.”

In response to a question whether the steps that Iran has so far taken to suspend its obligations under the nuclear deal are proportionate, the lawmaker said that “in my opinion, the step-by-step reductions in JCPOA commitments have so far been very effective and have had positive results.”

He added that the members of the Nuclear Committee of the Iranian Parliament have made regular visits to nuclear sites after Iran’s decision to reduce its JCPOA commitments.

Rezaei further noted that measures in the 4th step to scale back nuclear commitments will pave the way for accelerating the development of the nuclear propellers inside the country.

KI