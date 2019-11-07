IAEA interim director general provides oral report on Iran’s nuclear program

IAEA Spokesperson Laurence Norman said in today’s session of IAEA’s Board of governors that the interim Director General of IAEA Laurence Norman submitted a comprehensive oral report on Iran’s nuclear activity on ‘safeguards’.

IAEA director general said that Islamic Republic of Iran should establish full cooperation and interaction with IAEA timely and should respond to the questions raised by the Agency precisely in line with solving this problem.

He also emphasized that IAEA is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran to solve nuclear problem rapidly.

It should be noted that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has thus far confirmed Iran’s fully compliance with nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), for 16 times while the US withdrew itself out of Iran’s nuclear deal unilaterally and consequently, European countries involved in the nuclear talk failed to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA.

Islamic Republic of Iran took 4th step of reducing its nuclear commitments in a reaction to European countries’ failure in living up to their commitments under JCPOA.

Iran has always stressed that all steps taken in reducing JCPOA commitments are reversible once European countries involved in the nuclear talks abide by their commitments.

MA/IRN83545347