Russia to back Iran’s security initiative ‘HOPE’: Ryabkov

He made the remarks on Fri. in an interview with IRNA in a press briefing held in Moscow on the sidelines of 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation.

Iran’s HOPE initiative covers all regional countries and Russia has direct relations concurrently with officials of regional countries for the implementation of its security plan for the Persian Gulf, he added.

Russia has recently presented group security plan in line with reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf aimed at establishing a security organization in the region in cooperation with neighbors and strict supervision of permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Russia’s deputy foreign minister stated.

Since Russia’s security plan stresses non-intervention of trans-regional countries in the Persian Gulf, it is very similar to Hormuz Peace Endeavors (HOPE) initiative as raised by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Ryabkov added.

Experts believe that the recent letter penned by Iranian president to the leaders of regional countries is the continuation of permanent strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf for realizing objectives of collective security with the presence of regional players free from intervention of trans-regional powers, he said.

