FM spox lashes out at US counterpart’s anti-Iran remarks

“Isn't it a little too awkward to hear these words from a regime which is indeed the leadership of outlawry and unilateralism, and the creator, supporter and sponsor of terrorism?!,” wrote Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Thursday.

His remarks were in reaction to a tweet by Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, who called for more pressure on Iran after stating that Iran’s decision to row back on parts of its commitments to the JCPOA was a threat to the “sovereignty” of its neighbors.

One year after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, and in the absence of any practical measures from the European sides to the deal to safeguard Iran's economic interests against US sanctions, Iran announced in May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to JCPOA in a transparent manner and according to Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a bid to “create balance between the country’s rights and commitments to the JCPOA.”

Tehran announced the start of the fourth step in reducing commitments on Nov. 5, stressing however that all measures will be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and are reversible the moment the other sides to the agreement begin to live up to their commitments.

MNA