1,044 centrifuges to be injected with gas in Fordow nuclear facility

The 4th step of Iran’s reducing of its JCPOA commitments will start as of today, in which, 1,044 centrifuges will be injected with gas in Fordow nuclear site.

He made the remarks on Thu. in a meeting of Administrative Council in Assaluyeh, Bushehr province and added, “enemy has waged full-fledged economic war against the country and intends to disappoint and frustrate Iranian people.”

Defusing and curbing pressures require cooperation and interaction among people, he said, adding, “United States reimposed economic and psychological war against Iranian people simultaneously last year in 2018.”

The government and the Establishment has devised comprehensive plans to counter these sanctions. Today, Americans have withdrawn from their position over Iran’s nuclear deal, Vaezi stated.

Setting terms and conditions by Iran for negotiation in nuclear talk indicates sovereignty of Islamic Iran in the international level, he said.

He pointed to neighboring countries and said, “we have established sound cooperation and interaction with our neighbors in the region.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready to cooperate with regional countries in order to solve relevant problems, he added.

Turning to Iran’s reduction of its commitments under JCPOA which stated today, he said, “1,044 centrifuges will be injected with gas in Fordow nuclear facility. Some American and European officials have expressed major concern in this regard while they [US and Europe] started such situation.”

Iran says that all steps taken by the country on nuclear program are reversible if Europeans live up to their commitments, President’s Chief of Staff Vaezi noted.

