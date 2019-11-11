Promotion of terror by false harbinger of peace

Nowadays Saudi Arabia has been taking a different stance trying to show itself as a supporter of peace in the region to cover up its crimes as one of the main supporters of global terrorism.

In order to divert public opinion from focusing on their crimes in different places, the Saudis are also trying to address the public opinion that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance groups in the region are the promoters of terrorism.

Support for ISIL and al-Qaeda

Saudi Arabia is currently the reason for killing people in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, and even Lebanon because of its expanded support of terrorist groups in recent years. Its support for the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group in recent years, especially in Syria and Iraq, has caused the killing of thousands of civilians, including women and children.

Diplomatic documents leaked by the Qatari Embassy in Washington on 26 October 2016, showed also the support of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for some al-Qaeda and ISIL terrorist leaders in Yemen.

According to the documents, the two crown princes of Saudi Arabia and UAE have been in constant contact with two of Al-Qaeda affiliated members Al-Hassan Ali Abkar and Abdullah Faisal al-Ahdel. The documents provide details of the activities of two al-Qaeda commanders as well as direct donations from Saudi intelligence chief Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan to purchase supplies and give to ISIL members.

In this regard, Shireen Tahmaasb Hunter, a professor of political science at Georgetown University in the US believes that Saudi Wahhabi ideology is a key factor in the formation of the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group.

Full-fledged defense of ‘state terrorism’

Saudi Arabia has always been a strong supporter of the Zionist regime over the past decades as a prominent example of promoting "state terrorism". It normalizes relations with Israel faster than other Arab countries. This is the same issue that the Zionists have mentioned on many occasions without referring directly to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, a series of secret meetings between Saudi officials and the Zionist regime's indicate that the Al-Saud has associated with the Zionist regime the most prominent example of “state terrorism”.

In this connection, on the sidelines of a recent UN General Assembly meeting in New York City, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir secretly met with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Trade and military exchanges between the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia are also among other areas of close relations between the two sides, which have made the Zionists more insolence in killing Palestinians.

According to what has been said, the Saudi authorities will undoubtedly play a major role in continuing the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories against the Palestinians by defending “state terrorism” of the Zionist regime.

Establishment of a terrorist coalition against the Yemeni people

The establishment of a terrorist coalition against the defenseless and innocent Yemeni people is another Saudi activity in promoting terrorism and extremism in the region and around the world. Saudi Arabia formed a coalition of 17 countries to attack Yemen illegally and brutally in 2015. Since then, the Saudis have martyred thousands of people and injured hundreds in Yemen.

Its aggressive attacks on innocent Yemeni people in the form of a terrorist and illegal coalition have already caused fatal blows to the poorest Arab country. They also bombed all the medical centers. This has caused 80% of medical centers in Yemen to fail to provide medical services.

Because of the series of crimes against Yemeni people, even the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, put Saudi Arabia on the list of Yemeni children's rights violations. But threatened by Saudi authorities to cut funding to the UN, made him withdraw from his decision.

Support for MEK and the Ba'ath regime

The history of the terrorist activities of the terrorist group, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) is obvious to everyone which killed many Iranians in the early years of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. However, Saudi Arabia is one of the main supporters of MEK, and at the same time proclaims itself a harbinger of peace in the region and around the world and accuses others of supporting terrorism.

According to Norwegian media, the Saudi Embassy in France pays all expenses for holding the annual conference of the MEK terrorist group in Paris.

The Saudis also continue to support the remnants of the Ba'ath regime in Iraq. Saudi ambassador to Jordan Khaled bin Faisal Al-Saud has met and held talks with Raghad Hussein daughter of Saddam Hussein, the former president of Iraq in Amman, according to media.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and how to further provoke protests against the Baghdad government and create chaos in Iraq. It is said that the Saudi ambassador to Jordan has offered an invitation to Raghad Hussein to attend a meeting on Iraq which will be held in Riyadh in the coming month.

What has been said is only a small fraction of Saudi Arabia's support for terrorism around the world, and there are now numerous reports of Saudi Arabia's promotion of terrorism, Wahhabism and extremism in East Asia and Africa.

ZZ/4768931