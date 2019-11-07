Enrichment, reproduction of uranium kicks off in Fordow

At the official notification of President Rouhani and chairman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) regarding the start of reactivity of Fordow nuclear site for enriching uranium, the gas injection operation of centrifuge chains and collection of enriched uranium in Fordow nuclear site started early minutes on Thursday after transferring the tank containing 2,000kg of UF-6 (uranium hexafluoride) from Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Site (Natanz) to Shahid Alimohammadi Nuclear Site (Fordow) and connecting the tank to feeding lines and successfully completion of all relevant technical operations [including final vacuuming of controlling centrifuge machines and valves and checking control and automation systems] and commissioning of collection and completion of passivation operations.

The process is taking place under the strict supervision of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN nuclear watchdog is tasked with monitoring the technical aspects in the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It should be noted that the gas injection began early Wednesday with the transfer of a 2,800-kilogram cylinder containing 2,000 kilograms of UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) from Natanz nuclear facility to Fordow - near the city of Qom, where 1,044 centrifuges are installed.

The Islamic Republic says the suspension of its commitments is not a violation of the JCPOA but is based on Articles 26 and 36 of the agreement itself.

