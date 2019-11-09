Iran’s nuclear steps aimed at forcing Europe into saving JCPOA: MP

Speaking to Tasnim on Saturday, a few days after Iran took the fourth step in reducing commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA), the chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said Iran cannot be the sole party to pay the price for keeping the JCPOA alive after the US withdrawal and return of the sanctions against the country.

“The Europeans need to pay the price, as well. Unlike Iran, the European sides have not taken one step to save the nuclear deal. The cuts to our JCPOA commitments must be devised in such a way so as to force Europe into paying the price and take practical measures,” Mojtaba Zonnour said.

“If the European sides had the willingness to live up to their commitments, they could easily do so,” he added.

“They just want to keep a useless agreement in place that would be harmful to Iran, and which they would need to pay no price for,” he said.

“If the Europeans pay the price for saving the JCPOA, all the steps Iran took in reducing commitments will be suspended,” he added.

One year after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, and in the absence of any practical measures from the European sides to the deal to safeguard Iran's economic interests against US sanctions, Iran announced in May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to JCPOA in a transparent manner and according to Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a bid to “create balance between the country’s rights and commitments to the JCPOA.”

