FM spox raps US counterpart for 'shameless hypocrisy' on human rights

"Seriously a US "Human Rights fair" would be great! Shooting passenger flights, discriminating blacks, bombing civilians in endless wars: Vietnam to Iraq, Yemen...let alone full support for the most brutal terrorist inhuman regimes in the region. "Shameless Hypocrisy" at its core!," wrote Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Saturday.

His tweet was in response to another tweet by US Department of State spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, who had made belligerent comments regarding the news of an exhibition of the Islamic Republic's achievements in the field of human rights, which opened at the UN Office in Geneva on November 4.

Mousavi's mention of 'shooting passenger flights' was in reference to the downing of an Iranian passenger plane by a US Navy guided-missile cruiser in 1988. Following the attack, the plane disintegrated and crashed into the Persian Gulf waters, killing all 290 on board, among them 66 children.

MNA/IRN83547298