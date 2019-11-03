Iranian people see China as a good partner for their country: interior minister

According to the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Interior Ministry, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the comments in a meeting with the Ambassador of China to Tehran Chang Hua on Sunday.

In the meeting, the Iranian interior minister referred to China's stances in the international community in support of Iran as very important to the Iranian people, adding that the Iranian people see China as a good partner for their country.

He also highlighted that big, independent and powerful China will not be affected by other countries or external pressures in its relations with Iran.

He further referred to the two countries' security and law enforcement cooperation agreements and emphasized intensified efforts to implement them.

Iran and China have had excellent cooperation in handling natural disasters, Rahmani Fazli said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister pointed to the interventionist policy of the US and the Zionist regime of Israel and their abuse of the poverty and ignorance of the people as the main causes of terrorism in the region, stressing that “terrorism will not be eradicated unless peace and development in the region are achieved.”

The Chinese ambassador to Iran, for his part, referred to the close ties between Iran and China, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, law enforcement, and police, and expressed hope that the bilateral relations would enhance to a strategic level.

Chang Hua also stressed the need to strengthen the exchange of intelligence and experiences in the areas of counterterrorism, organized crime and drug trafficking between the two governments.

The Chinese diplomat also said that his country’s stance on Iran nuclear deal has always been clear and firm, emphasizing that China has always opposed unilateral, cruel and illegal anti-Iran sanctions.

Chang Hua further hailed Iran’s action in canceling visas for Chinese tourists as an effective step which increases the number of tourists who visit Iran, and expressed hope that the trend would continue.

