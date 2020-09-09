Insulting cartoons to make regional equations more complex

Mojtaba Zonnour met and held talks with Philippe Thiebaud French ambassador to Iran about bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Referring to France's stance in favor of maintaining the JCPOA and not accompanying the US anti-Iran bid in the UN Security Council, Zonnour criticized the Western country's lack of commitment under the nuclear deal and their accompanying with US cruel sanctions against Iran.

He also stressed the importance of stability, peace, and security in West Asia, asserting that the intervention of foreign countries has caused instability and constant insecurity in this region.

Respect for countries' territorial integrity and non-interference in their internal affairs is emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he condemned the act of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in republishing cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), stressing that insulting and disrespecting the Holy Prophet of Islam and other divine prophets under the pretext of freedom of expression has hurt the feelings of Muslims and it will make regional equations more complex.

Philippe Thiebaud, for his part, welcomed the expansion of the parliamentary relations between Iran and France in various fields.

He further stressed his country's adherence to the nuclear agreement and the preservation of the JCPOA and also expressed his country’s objection over US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

RHM/FNA13990619000719