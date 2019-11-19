Army Ground Forces start large-scale wargame in NW Iran

Codenamed 'Zolfaghar-e-Velayat', the military maneuvers started early Tuesday in a vast strategic area in the northwestern parts of the country.

Various divisions of the Army Ground Force are participating in the drill, which is focused on practicing the transfer of rapid reaction units via ground and air from across the country to operation zones. The enlisted units will also display their efficacy and work to enhance their readiness in responding to operational requirements and threats through day and night.

Iran has conducted major military drills in recent years to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.

Each year, the country inaugurates a host of new projects and hardware developed with reliance on domestic capabilities. The Islamic Republic maintains that its defense power is driven by deterrence and poses no threat to any other country.

Further details about the drill will be published later.

MNA/IRN83560794