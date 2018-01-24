Army wraps up massive drills along Makran coast

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The two-day large-scale joint military exercises codenamed 'Muhammad Rasoulallah' have wrapped up on Wed. with a march before Jamaran destroyer and in the presence of Army commander-in-chief Mousavi.

The two-day large-scale joint military exercises codenamed 'Muhammad Rasoulallah' kicked off on Monday along the Makran coastal strip in the country's southern and southeastern regions.

The fifth of its kind, the drills aimed at boosting skills, defense readiness, and morale of army personnel, as well as to exchange experiences, evaluate training tactics and coordinate activities of army-affiliated staff.

Army's naval, ground and air forces as well as Air Defense units took part in the drills which covered an area of 3 million square kilometers in the country's southern and southeastern regions, the Makran coastal strip and the shores of the Sea of Oman.

On the first day of the drills, ‘Fajr-5’ rocket and ‘Naziat’ missile were launched successfully and hit the mock hostile targets.

On the second day in south eastern regions of Iran, two new cruise missiles of Ghadr and Nasr were test-fired. The Raad airborne defense was also launched during the exercise, which provided a protective zone coverage within the exercise area and created a support umbrella for forces on land and sea in the form of an integrated air defense network.

The Raad airborne defense conducted detection, identification, interception, and also engaged the enemy resulting in complete destruction of the designated targets. The designated targets included micro air vehicles, manned and unmanned flights, and cruise missiles at low- medium and high altitudes.

