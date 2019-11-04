US doesn't dare take military action against Iran: MP

Making the remarks in western Ilam province on the sidelines of the Nov. 4 rallies, which marks the US embassy takeover in Tehran by students in 1979, Naghavi Hosseinin said “after the Islamic Revolution, Americans made every effort to counter the Iranian nation and to halt its development, but the Islamic Republic was different from the Pahlavi regime and the Iranian nation was different from the one before the Revolution.”

“It is 40 years that the Iranian nation has been resisting against the US policies,” the Iranian MP added.

He referred to the US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), adding that “despite Iran’s full commitment to the nuclear deal, the Europeans have not lived up to their promises yet.”

MNA/ 4763247