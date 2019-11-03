Two Iranian features vying at Thessaloniki filmfest. in Greece

'The Warden' and ‘6.5 per Meter’ are taking part in the Open Horizons section of the festival.

The story of the 'The Warden' is set in the 1960s in southern Iran. It is about Nemat Jahed (Navid Mohammadzadeh), an authoritarian prison warden who is promoted to chief of police, but the timing of the promotion comes as he is assigned the task of transferring prisoners to a new building. While they are evacuating the old building, which is supposed to be turned into an airport, an inmate goes missing. This turn of events threatens his promotion and sends him on a wild search to find the missing inmate before his superiors find out.

Javidi's film was named the best film by 21st Iran Cinema Celebration.

‘6.5 per meter’ is about narcotics officer Samad who has seen his share of a drug dealer’s lies and games, and his patience has come to run thin. While searching for the infamous drug baron Nasser Khakzad, he and his colleague Hamid scour the streets of Tehran, turning an overcrowded prison on its head. With his rough and dubious approach, Samad finally manages to find the criminal’s whereabouts – but things do not quite go according to plan.

The 60th edition of Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) kicked off on October 31 and will run through November 10, presenting 201 films and 59 short films, while 25 awards will be given out as part of the program of the festivities, according to the event's website.

The motto of the 60th TIFF International Competition is “The Overview Effect", meaning the effect that astronauts feel as they observe the Earth from space for the first time and perceive the world in its entirety.

