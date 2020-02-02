  1. Culture
'Asho' goes to Thessaloniki Doc. fest. in Greece

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian short documentary ‘Asho’, directed by Jafar Najafi, has been accepted into the competition program of the 22nd edition of Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece.

Directed by Jafar Najafi, ‘Asho’ is the story of a young boy who knows not only how to deal with goats, but also about films. He tries to see at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton. Always on the road (Asho means “eagle”), the Iranian shepherd’s son dreams of being an actor.

The Iranian film will take part at the 22nd edition of Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece, slated for 5-15 March 2020.

'Asho' has recently received a special mention at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film in Germany.

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, ranking among the best documentary film festivals of the European circuit, takes place every March in Thessaloniki, Greece, and is affiliated with the International Thessaloniki Film Festival. The event attracts more than 80.000 spectators and visitors during its 10-day edition, according to its organizers. 

