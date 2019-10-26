'Funfair' goes to Oscar-qualifying Foyle Filmfest. in Ireland

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

The Iran/Canada co-production will take part at the main competition section of the 32nd edition of Foyle Film Festival in Derry, Northern Ireland, scheduled for 15-24 November 2019.

Foyle Film Festival is one of only a handful of international festivals with Oscar affiliation, BAFTA and BIFA recognition.

'Funfair' will also take part at the 64th edition of Cork Film Festival in Ireland, which will take place on 7th – 17th November 2019. The festival's awards for Grand Prix Irish Short (presented by RTÉ Supporting the Arts) and Grand Prix International Short are Academy Award qualifying, ensuring that the winners in Cork automatically join the Oscars’ longlist.

