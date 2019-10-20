'Funfair' goes to Cork Film Festival in Ireland

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

The Iran/Canada co-production will take part at the 64th edition of Cork Film Festival in Ireland, which will take place on 7th – 17th November 2019.

The festival's awards for Grand Prix Irish Short (presented by RTÉ Supporting the Arts) and Grand Prix International Short are Academy Award qualifying, ensuring that the winners in Cork automatically join the Oscars’ longlist.

'Funfair' is also scheduled to take part at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) in Estonia from 15 November to 1 December 2019.

The short film has been recently screened at the 20th edition of Kerry Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying festival held on 17-20 October 2019 in Ireland.

MS/4749258