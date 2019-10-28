‘Cradle of Silence’ goes to BangkokThai filmfest.

‘Cradle of Silence’ by Mostafa Mehraban will be competing with other titles from the US, China, Brazil and the host country in the short films section of the festival.

The film is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife Laya plans on going back to the war zone with him. The cradle becomes an excuse for Rasoul to reject his wife’s request.

BangkokThai International Film Festival (BANGIFF) is a prestigious Asian festival annually held in Bangkok in three sections of feature films, short films and documentaries.

The 5th edition of the event kicked off on October 27 and will conclude on October 30, 2019.

