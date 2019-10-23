Tehran uni. expresses solidarity with Kashmir

Scholars, Academicians, students, and media persons attended the seminar to highlight cultural and literary relations between Iran and Kashmir.

Iranian students paid tributes to the valiant Kashmiris in their poetry. Renowned scholar Dr. Qasim Saafi sheds light on the close historical and cultural relations between Iran and Kashmir. Highlighting the historical background of Kashmir issue he urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Reciting the poetry of Qudssi Mashhadi, Dr. Muhammad Hussein Sakit drew upon the richness of Kashmir’s language and literature. While other scholars from the University recited from Allama Iqbal and other poets on the beauty and cultural heritage, Dr. Rashid Naqvi focused on human rights violations in IoK. Condemning the silence of human rights organizations and the international community particularly the Muslim countries, Dr. Naqvi said that this beautiful valley has turned into a graveyard of innocent Muslims who are fighting for their right to self- determination. There is no one to hear their voice. He said Kashmir is not as green as praised by the poets in their poetry, but now it is the basin of the red blood of innocent Kashmiris. He urged the students to raise voice in support of innocent Kashmiris and against the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

Ambassador Riffat Masood, referring to the statement of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Kashmir said that Iran has always supported Kashmiris in their struggle. The Ambassador said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and asked the world leaders if Kashmiris were not Muslims, then India should commit these atrocities in Kashmir.

Shedding light on the current situation in Kashmir, the Ambassador said that “Kashmiriyat” is under threat after the illegal action of the Modi government to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which protected the identity and Kashmiriyat of all the Kashmiris in India. This is an attack on the culture of Kashmir. The Ambassador urged the scholars, academicians, and students to raise their voice against this injustice and in support of innocent Kashmiris.

MNA