Iran’s IAU to coop. with German unis.

Heading a delegation of IAU’s official, Vice President of Islamic Azad University Bijan Ranjbar traveled to Germany to visit German universities.

Iran’s IAU has signed MoU with the University of Cologne, technical university Ilmenau, University of Erfurt, and Nordhausen University of Applied Sciences in Germany on scientific cooperation, as well as educating professional engineers.

Germany has a long-standing and successful experience in training engineers at its universities.

