Iranian university students raise Kashmir issue

Mr. Abdollahzadeh, head of the International section of Tahkim-e-Vahdat, in his introductory remarks, welcomed the guests and shed light on long outstanding Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

Ambassador Riffat Masood, in her speech, highlighted the Kashmir dispute and plight of Kashmiris after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir under the Presidential decree of August 5, 2019 by Indian Government.

The Ambassador briefed the audience on the illegal action taken by the Indian Government, in contravention of International law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions to suppress the popular aspiration of the people of Kashmir to exercise their right of self-determination.

The Ambassador added that Prime Minister in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session in New York had urged on the United Nations and the International community to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute and in defusing the current situation as any conflict between the two neighbors with nuclear capabilities would entail grave implications for the region and the world.

The Ambassador answering the questions raised by students briefed them on the history of Kashmir issue and human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and the brutalities being committed by the tyrannical Indian forces. The Ambassador also urged the Iranian students to prevail upon and speak up against atrocities being committed against Muslims around the world especially the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

MNA/PR