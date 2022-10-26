  1. Culture
Oct 27, 2022, 2:00 AM

Iran’s VP meets with Kashmir Shia Association chief

Iran’s VP meets with Kashmir Shia Association chief

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini on Wednesday evening met and held talks with Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hadi Mousavi one of the great scholars of Kashmir.

During the meeting, Hosseini pointed to the cultural and historical commonalities of Iran and Kashmir's peoples including distinguished scholars such as Seyyed Ali Hamedani and Allameh Hafezian and direct relationship of Kasmir scholars with the founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and emphasized the continuation and deepening of relations based on the religious and cultural commonalities.

Expanding scientific, academic and seminary relations and also holding joint cultural events has a constructive and effective role in consolidating and developing relations between the elites and people of Iran and Kashmir, he added that efforts should be made in this field more than before.

MA/IRN84924357

News Code 192936
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News