Iran’s VP meets with Kashmir Shia Association chief

During the meeting, Hosseini pointed to the cultural and historical commonalities of Iran and Kashmir's peoples including distinguished scholars such as Seyyed Ali Hamedani and Allameh Hafezian and direct relationship of Kasmir scholars with the founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and emphasized the continuation and deepening of relations based on the religious and cultural commonalities.

Expanding scientific, academic and seminary relations and also holding joint cultural events has a constructive and effective role in consolidating and developing relations between the elites and people of Iran and Kashmir, he added that efforts should be made in this field more than before.

