Iranian UT, Japanese Kyushu uni to expand bilateral scientific cooperation

The president of the University of Tehran (UT) Mahmoud Nili Ahmadabadi and representatives of Kyushu University of Japan held a meeting in Tehran on Monday to discuss the expansion of bilateral scientific cooperation.

Kyushu delegation described Tehran University as the most important university in Iran, calling for holding joint academic courses between the two universities and issuing joint degrees.

At the meeting, the parties agreed on bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of professors, student exchanges, tuition fees, joint research programs, grants for the exchange students, dual/joint degrees, and signing MoU.

Furthermore, it was decided to consider the possibility of holding a joint event between Presidents of 13 Iranian Top Universities and the partner universities of J-MENA (Japan-Middle East and North Africa) project in April, according to report by Public Relations Department of UT.

