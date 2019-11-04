  1. Culture
4 November 2019 - 18:38

Iranian UT, Japanese Kyushu uni to expand bilateral scientific cooperation

Iranian UT, Japanese Kyushu uni to expand bilateral scientific cooperation

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – The president of the University of Tehran (UT) and a delegation from Japanese Kyushu University discussed the expansion of bilateral scientific cooperation in Tehran on Monday.

The president of the University of Tehran (UT) Mahmoud Nili Ahmadabadi and representatives of  Kyushu University of Japan held a meeting in Tehran on Monday to discuss the expansion of bilateral scientific cooperation.

Kyushu delegation described Tehran University as the most important university in Iran, calling for holding joint academic courses between the two universities and issuing joint degrees.

At the meeting, the parties agreed on bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of professors, student exchanges, tuition fees,  joint research programs, grants for the exchange students, dual/joint degrees, and signing MoU.

Furthermore, it was decided to consider the possibility of holding a joint event between Presidents of 13 Iranian Top Universities and the partner universities of J-MENA (Japan-Middle East and North Africa) project in April, according to report by Public Relations Department of UT.

KI/4763510

News Code 151936
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News