Rouhani calls for settling Kashmir issue

He made the remarks in meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly in New York.

The remarks came as India’s decision to cancel Kashmir’s partial autonomous status has raised tension in Kashmir region. Thousands of people have been detained. Scores of protests have taken place in the region, but they have gone unreported due to communications blockade. The global community has criticized India for its behavior in Kashmir, but has failed to convince New Delhi to restore peace in the Himalayan region.

Elsewhere and pointing to bilateral ties, Rouhani said “As a very important Asian country, India has had long-standing relations with Iran,” adding, “In this regard, we can develop our relations in scientific, research and economic fields between the two countries.”

On the two countries’ efforts to overcome the recent obstacles on the way of banking and energy relations, he appreciated India’s investment in developing the first phase of Chabahar Port, saying, “Today, Iran, India and Afghanistan are enjoying the advantages of this important project, and the region’s current and future generations will benefit from it.”

For his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his recent visit to Iran and said, “My meeting with the Supreme Leader was very good and constructive, and he treated my so friendly that I felt at home.”

He also stressed that his country has always supported Iran’s right to use peaceful nuclear energy and said that India only recognizes UN sanctions.

At the end of the visit, Rouhani invited the Indian Prime Minister to visit Iran again.

MNA/President.ir/PR