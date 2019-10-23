10th London Iranian filmfest. to kick off Friday  

The 10th edition of London Iranian Film Festival will be held on 25th - 30th October 2019 in the British capital.

The lineup includes notable Iranian films such as ‘Weightlessness’, ‘Ava’, ‘3 Faces’, ‘A Man of Integrity’, ‘A Man Without Shadow’, as well as a title from Egypt ‘In the Last Days of the City’, ‘Turkish Ice-Cream’ from Turkey, and ‘Zagros’, an Iraq/Belgium co-production.

The Iran/Afghanistan co-production ‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ will be also screened at the festival. The film had grabbed the Kim Jiseok Award at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival, and won the best film award at the 2019 Sama Film Festival in Sweden.

According to the event’s website, the screening of ‘A Man Without Shadow’ by Alireza Raisian on Tuesday 29 October will be followed by a Q&A session.

The London Iranian Film Festival is an annual, independent film festival held in London.

The festival acts as an exhibition to provide further access to Iranian films that would otherwise not reach the silver screens in London. Launching in 2010, this is the only festival in the UK that is dedicated to Iranian Independent Cinema and showcases films that consistently explore Iranian culture and identity.

