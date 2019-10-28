‘Waterfolks’ wins at Didor Filmfest. in Tajikistan

The award for the “Best Reflection of National Heritage” went to ‘Waterfolks’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Azadeh Bizargiti.

The documentary is a poetic narration of the story of a woman living and working on Hengam Island in Hormozgan province, southern Iran.

The jury members included Gulnara Abikeeva (Kazakhstan), Alireza Shahrouhi (Iran), and Georgiy Dzalaev, a director of photography and documentary films.

The first International Didor Documentary Film Festival in Tajikistan was held from October 16 to October 20, 2019, complementing the already established bi-annual International Film Festival Didor on feature films.

‘Waterfolks’ had previously won the award for the best documentary and the best short film from the 10th Middle East Now Festival in Florence, Italy, and received a diploma for Best Director of Short Documentary at 12th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité.

