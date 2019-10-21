Damaged oil tanker Sabiti arrives at Iranian territorial waters after ten days

According to a report by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), Sabiti entered the Iranian territorial water on Monday, 10 days after it was targeted with two missiles about 60 miles off the coast of Saudi Jeddah port city in the Red Sea on October 11.

The NITC report added that the oil tanker will anchor in the waters of Iranian Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf within two next days to be unloaded and later fixed in Bandar Abbas.

Iranian experts working with NITC be in charge of fixing the damaged parts of Sabiti, according to the report.

Earlier today, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi said that a foreign government was behind the attack on the Iranian oil tanker, adding Iran had reported the incident to the United Nations.

KI/4752552