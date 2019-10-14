  1. Politics
14 October 2019 - 16:47

At a press conference:

Rouhani says Iran has left behind crisis through vigilance and resistance

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the enemies' attempts to harm the Islamic Republic Establishment have failed, adding that the enemies have acknowledged themselves that Iran has left behind the critical or semi-critical situations through vigilance, patience, and resistance.

According to the official website of the Iranian presidency, President Rouhani made the remarks in his 13th press conference on Monday.

