“SABITI” oil tanker to be repaired by domestic engineers: ISOICO CEO

Considering the high capability and potential of ISOICO, “SABITI” oil tanker, which its hull was damaged on Oct. 11, will be repaired by expert domestic engineers and manpower of the company.”

He added, “The US has waged full-fledged economic war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and for this purpose, we request all responsible organizations to cooperate with ISOICO for repairing and renovating this oil tanker in line with attaining self-sufficiency in the shipbuilding industry.”

For his part, CEO of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) Nasrollah Sardashti expounded on the latest situation of SABITI Oil Tanker and added, “two main tanks of the tanker were damaged on Oct. 11 and presently, the tanker has entered Iranian waters for repair and maintenance services.”

According to the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), two explosions hit the Iranian oil tanker SABITI operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) near the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday. The two explosions, ‘likely by missiles’, have hit the vessel at 5:00 and 5:20 AM on Friday some 60 miles off Jeddah, said NITC in a Friday statement.

It said that the explosion has hit the vessel’s hull, causing heavy damages to the vessel’s main reservoirs, which had resulted in an oil spill in the Red Sea.