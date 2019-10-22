Iran invites UN to participate in investigation into oil tanker attack

In a letter on Monday, the Iranian representative to the United Nations has called on the UN research teams to join the investigations into the cause of attack on Iranian oil tanker Sabiti, which was hit by two rockets 60 miles off the coast of Saudi Jeddah port city on October 11.

Earlier today, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi said that a foreign government was behind the attack on the Iranian oil tanker, adding Iran had reported the incident to the United Nations.

In the letter to the UN, Iran has described the attack on its vessel as a terrorist act carried out by state agents.

Iran has insisted that it has already started its own investigation into the attack and has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to use the UN experts in the investigation process.

