21 October 2019 - 16:00

Zarif says ready to visit Riyadh for settling differences

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his readiness for meeting Saudi officials and solving the disputes through dialogue.

Zarif told Almasirah on Monday that if the conditions are right, he is ready to embark on a visit to Riyadh for settling disputes.

He said that Tehran welcomes any plan which would de-escalate tensions in the region and fully cooperates with any step in ending the war in Yemen.

Iran will always support the Yemeni nation and believes that ending the war benefits this nation in the first place, he said.

He went on to say that Tehran’s talks with Pakistani PM Imran Khan on the Yemen situation are still ongoing.

