Settling regional disputes possible if US, Israeli regime don’t interfere: MP

“Positive messages that have been conveyed to the Islamic Republic from some regional countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are welcomed by Iran; if Americans and Zionists don’t interfere and independent countries hold talks with one another, settling issues and disputes will not be impossible,” Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, told ICANA on Monday.

“Iran seeks to settle disputes through dialogue,” he said, adding that President Rouhani’s HOPE initiative was proposed according to this view.

“Military solutions cannot solve differences,” he highlighted, citing Saudi Arabia as an example of failed military policy as “It has been four years since they are stuck in Yemen’s quagmire.”

“Countries should take practical steps in de-escalating tensions to build up trust in Iran; they can at least develop dialogues in different levels to make the situation clear for both sides,” said the MP, adding, “They cannot propose dialogue while beating the drum of military tensions and preparing the region for the presence of foreign forces.”

MAH/ICANA436989