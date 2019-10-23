Iran’s Zarif in Baku to attend NAM meeting

Heading a political delegation, Zarif landed in Baku late on Tuesday to attend the ministerial meeting on Wednesday and Thursday (October 23-24) ahead of the 18th NAM Summit.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend the 18th NAM Summit, which is slated for Friday in the Azeri capital.

Host Azerbaijan will formally take over the chairmanship of NAM for the next three years at the Baku Summit.

NAM has 120 member-countries, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations, and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles against imperialism in all its forms.

Summit Conferences are held every three years, and Ministerial Conferences are held eighteen months after each Summit Conference.

